Weekly Calendar: February 23 — March 4, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Great Games, stop by with friends to play exciting new board games. For grades 5 and up. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Wii U, grades 6 and up play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Trivia Night: Battle of the Brains.” 7 p.m., library. Celebration and refreshments follow. Teams of four register at (631) 749-0042 or at the library’s front desk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in February. (631) 749-1001.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Henry VI, Part 1,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Mashomack Point, annual guided tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. 1 to 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219 to register.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Mystery Book Club, “The Big Rewind” by Libby Cudmore, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Defensive Driving, for drivers of all ages. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shelter Island Library. $45 payable on the day of class. Bring lunch and snacks. DMV approved. Advance registration required at (631) 749-0042.

17th annual Celebration of Life Gala, to benefit the Island Give of Life Foundation. 6 p.m. Ram’s Head Inn. Tickets available at the door or islandgiftoflife.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 27: Water Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

February 28: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Comments

comments