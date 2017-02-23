What’s Happening: February 23, 2017

MASHOMACK POINT WALK

Dedicated to a farsighted and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is open for a guided walk just once a year. On Saturday, February 25, Mashomack Preserve will lead a tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge from 1 to 4 p.m. This hike will allow participants to explore woodlands, kettles and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly.

Raindate is Sunday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Call (631) 749-4219 to register.

GRANTS AVAILABLE FROM SIEF

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures.

Applications for spring 2017 grants will be available on Monday, March 6 at shelterislandfoundation.org, at the Shelter Island School or library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, April 3 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

PAMPERED CHEF PARTY FOR SPAIN KIDS

Like to cook? Now through the end of February, Shelter Island School teacher Janine Mahoney and students who will be traveling on a school trip to Spain this summer are sponsoring an online Pampered Chef Party. The site sells all sorts of kitchen and cooking supplies and a portion of the proceeds from items sold will benefit the student trip.

This virtual party will remain open through the end of the month. To start shopping for a good cause, visit pamperedchef.com/go/Spain2017. and hit the “shop” link in the top left to view catalogues or search by item. Items ordered can either be shipped to Shelter Island for a flat rate, or anywhere else for an additional fee.

DRIVE DEFENSIVELY

The Shelter Island Library offers a Defensive Driving Course on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This course is DMV approved for drivers of all ages. The cost is $45, payable to the instructor on the day of the class. Registration is required. Call (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the circulation desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

A LIFE EXAMINATION

On Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library will offer a new program — “The Examined Life: Philosophy Discussion Group.”

The New York Times publishes a regular column called The Stone which is written by philosophers on a range of contemporary questions. These columns are available at the New York Times website and have recently been collected into a book, The Stone Reader.

Facilitated by Professor Wendy Turgeon, the group will read and discuss essays from The Stone. Email Jocelyn Ozolins for more information and to sign up at [email protected]

‘SCREENAGERS’

Are you concerned about your kids use of social media and the amount of time they spend on phones, computers and with video games?

On Friday, March 10, the Shelter Island PTSA hosts a viewing of “Screenagers,” a documentary by Delaney Ruston, M.D. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

In “Screenagers,” Dr. Ruston explores struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. The film reveals how tech time impacts kids and offers solutions on how adults can empower them to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

TELLING TALES OF IRELAND

Like a little Irish storytelling? In his performances, professional storyteller Jim Hawkins combines story and song with a variety of themes in Irish history, culture and tradition. On Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. the Shelter Island Library will present “Jim Hawkins: Stories and Songs from the Irish Tradition.” Many of the pieces are humorous while others are of a serious nature. Either way, you will be charmed and enlivened by this very popular program.

Across the Moat

BLOOD DRIVE IN GREENPORT

Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport holds a blood drive on Thursday, February 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The blood drive will take place in the hospital lobby and scheduled appointments as well as walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 477-5100.

CELEBRATING DIVERSE

FOOD TRADITIONS

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm and the Eastville Community Historical Society (ECHS) in Sag Harbor are teaming up to host their third annual Black History Month event.

“At Our Table” will be offered at Bay Street Theater on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor on Sunday, February 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. Georgette Grier-Key, executive director of ECHS will moderate a panel discussion of cultural food traditions and how they have been influenced by the diversity of Long Island.

A reception follows featuring a sampling of cultural dishes. Admission is $15 online, or $20 at the door. To purchase, call (631) 749-0626 or email [email protected]

MUSIC AT ROGERS LIBRARY

The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library (91 Cooper’s Farm Road in Southampton) presents Akiko Kobayashi and Eric Siepkes in concert on Sunday, February 26, at 3 p.m. They will perform a program of rarely heard works, including a Grieg Sonata, 3 Romances by Clara Schumann, and Stravinsky’s Suite Italienne. A reception will follow. There is no charge for this program. Register at myrml.org or call (631) 283-0774 extension 523.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING LECTURE

Tutoring by Engineers, a non-profit organization that promotes those pursuing engineering and science career, is holding a lecture entitled “Affordable Housing: An Overview for Tenants and Landlords” on February 28 at the Hampton Bays Library in Hampton Bays.

The lecture will start at 7 p.m. and is for members of the public, as well as for real estate professionals, developers and builders. It is of particular interest to members of the community involved in land use as well as real estate industry professionals who would like to understand what affordable housing is, and how to develop it in locally.

Marc A. Chiffert, a professional engineer with longtime experience with affordable housing, will review government programs that address the needs of community members who want to remain in the area but cannot afford housing. Topics will include an overview of affordable housing regulations, how to qualify, and the various types of government assistance available.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call (631) 353-3369.

