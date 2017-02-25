Celebrating S. Gregory Taylor and his island

Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor on Shelter Island is perhaps best known as the site of the Smith-Taylor Cabin, the Adirondack style log cabin that was built around 1900 by business magnate Francis Marion Smith (of 20 Mule Team Borax fame).

In 1937, S. Gregory Taylor (Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares) expanded the cabin by adding a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, foyer and landmark tower with a catwalk to the original Taylor’s Island cabin. In 2007, the cabin was added to the New York State and National Register of Historic Places.

On Saturday, March 25, 2017, Greek Independence Day, the Taylor’s Island Foundation is celebrating S. Gregory Taylor at Hanff’s Boatyard, 190 Sterling Street, Greenport. The celebration includes two events — an open house in the afternoon followed by a wine tasting in the evening.

The open house is from 1 to 4 p.m. with exhibits, photographs, slide shows, sign-up for spring and summer docent tours of Taylor’s Island, Plein Air paintings, a silent auction of wooden fish, and replicas of the balusters on the inside and outside of the Smith-Taylor Cabin tower painted by various artists. Homemade Greek appetizers and desserts, made by members of the Church of Saints Anargyroi, Taxiachis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, will be served along with hot and cold beverages. Admission is $10 at the door and guests are also invited to tour the Greek Orthodox Church which is next door to the boatyard.

The wine tasting will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. and will begin with a Champagne toast honoring the life and legacy of S. Gregory Taylor. The wine tasting selections will include vintage reds, whites, and dessert wines from France and California. Assorted cheeses, breads, olives, and meats will be highlighted along with homemade Greek treats. The cost for the wine tasting is $75 and is limited to 20 guests.

To reserve, please send your check, payable to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, to PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965-0524.

For questions or more information, call (631) 749-1603.

