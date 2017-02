Monday will have a sunny start on Shelter Island with clouds increasing throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

High temperatures will approach 50 degrees, the NWS predicts, with winds out of the southwest between 9 and 15 mph.

This morning the wind chill values will be between 15 and 25 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. The wind is expected to turn to the south, the NWS says, and taper off after midnight.

