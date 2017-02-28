Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Coyle, Farnan, McMillan

Dennis L. Coyle

Dennis L. Coyle, 80, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2017. He and his wife, Else, own a home on Shelter Island with a beautiful hedge that resembles the waves of the ocean.

Dennis was known by many locals as “the fisherman in the white Ford Mustang convertible.” He could be seen driving his convertible to his favorite fishing spots at Menhaden Lane and Kissing Rock with a fishing pole sticking out from the back seat. Dennis always had his 5-gallon bucket ready to be filled with a striper, fluke or cocktail blue fish.

Growing up in Rockland County, Dennis obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1952. As a scout he was awarded membership in the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s highest honor.

Enlisting in the Army in 1955, Dennis attended basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He proved to be an outstanding marksman and was appointed to Officers Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served as a First Lieutenant and Platoon Leader with the Second Division in Fort Richardson, Alaska.

Dennis and his grandson Daniel Weston were pictured in the Reporter in 2003 for catching a very large eel at Congdon’s Dock.

In recent years, Dennis and his son Stephen moored a light blue Key West boat in Coecles Harbor near Ram Island Road and Cobbetts Lane. He taught his grandchildren Daniel, Cameron, Harry, Andrew, Jessica, Darren and Jacqueline how to use a sein net to catch bait. They caught many porgies, bluefish and fluke and stripers between Reel Point and Cedar Point Lighthouse.

Dennis and Else spent a lot of time enjoying the beach and swimming with their children at Hay Beach and Crescent Beach.

Dennis attended the Travelers School of Multiple Lines Agents in Hartford, Connecticut and founded the Dennis L. Coyle Real Estate and Insurance Agency, presently the Coyle Insurance Agency Inc. located in Congers, New York.

Appointed to the Board of Directors of Rockland County-based Provident Savings & Loan in 1984, Dennis served for 28 years until the merger of Provident Bank with Sterling National Bank in 2013.

Dennis is survived by his wife Else, children Sharon Weston of Byfield, Massachusetts, Michael (Anna) of Congers, Stephen (Renata) Congers, NY, and grandchildren Daniel, Cameron, Harry, Andrew, Jessica, Darren and Jacqueline.

In lieu of Flowers please make donations to The Nature Conservancy, c/o Mashomack Preserve, P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Jeanne Josephine Farnan

Jeanne Josephine Farnan of Shelter Island passed away on August 28, 2016 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 88.

Jeanne was born in the Bronx on February 22, 1928, to Eugene E. and Mary Josephine Farnan. She graduated from high school in Katonah, New York and earned a business degree at Our Lady of Good Council College in 1949 and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Aldelphi University.

The Farnan family lived for a time in Baldwin and Jeanne worked in the accounting department at Fairchild Manufacturing Company in Farmingdale. Jeanne and her parents began coming to the Island in the 1960s and moved here to live year round in 1983. Jeanne was owner of Jeanne Farnan Associates, a tax prep agency on the Island, prior to her retirement.

A long-time parishioner of Our Lady of the Isle Church, Jeanne served in the position of finance officer there until her death. She belonged to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and greatly enjoyed the game of golf.

She was an avid bridge player and met regularly with her Island club. She was especially involved in the Shelter Island community, served on the Board of Education and the Lions Club, and took part in numerous volunteer projects.

Jeanne also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, whom she frequently hosted at her home. She is survived by scores of cousins on her father’s side, which includes the Sheppard and Grace families, and her mother’s side, which includes the Dempsey and Jones families. Over the years, these cousins have come to know and love Shelter Island through Jeanne’s hospitality.

A mass of Christian Burial was offered by Father Peter DeSanctis on September 2 at Our Lady of the Isle Church with a eulogy by Jeanne’s cousin, Sister Mary Sheppard. Arrangements were handled by the Shelter Island Funeral Home and Jeanne’s ashes were buried at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Friends say she will be profoundly missed by all and lovingly remembered for her unique caring, generous and kind spirit.

A fund for educational programs at the Shelter Island School has been established in Jeanne’s memory. Contributions may be mailed to: Shelter Island School, c/o Tim Laube, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, 11964. For more information, call (631) 749-0302 extension 136.

Jean Croker McMillan

Jean Croker McMillan of Summit, New Jersey passed away peacefully on February 6, 2017 at her home at the age of 84.

Jean was born in Great Neck, New York to Robert V. Croker Sr. and Edith M. Croker. She was a longtime resident of Shelter Island, and Winhall, Vermont before moving to Summit.

Jean attended the Cathedral School of St. Mary in Garden City and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in the Arts from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She was employed as a freelance artist. Jean loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hayford, son-in-law Matthew Hayford and her grandchildren Maxwell, Renee, Nina and Lily Hayford. Jean was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Hermon George McMillan, Jr., and her brother, Robert V. Croker Jr.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society by visiting cancer.org.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com to send a condolence.

