Weekly Calendar: March 2 — March 12, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Defensive Driving, for drivers of all ages. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shelter Island Library. $45 payable on the day of class. Bring lunch and snacks. Advance registration required at (631) 749-0042. DMV approved.

17th annual Celebration of Life Gala, to benefit the Island Gift of Life Foundation. 6 p.m. Ram’s Head Inn. Tickets available at the door or islandgiftoflife.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Applications for spring 2017 grants, from Shelter Island Educational Foundation available at shelterislandfoundation.org, at the Shelter Island School or the library. Deadline April 3.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Shelter Island Library Book Club, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Film screening, of the documentary “Screenagers” by Delaney Ruston. 7 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium. Sponsored by the Shelter Island PTSA.

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion group led by Professor Wendy Turgeon and based on “The Stone Reader,” a book of essays by philosophers. 2 p.m., library. Email Jocelyn Ozolins a [email protected] to sign up.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Stories and Songs from the Irish Tradition, by professional storyteller Jim Hawkins. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Native American Artifacts Presentation, by Dr. Lucinda Hemmick, President of Southold Indian Museum, and archaeologist Dr. Joel Klein. 4 to 6 p.m., Havens Barn. Bring artifacts for evaluation. Offered by Shelter Island Historical Society and Southold Indian Museum. $8. Reserve (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Fire Department Steak Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island Heights Firehouse. 5 to 8 p.m. $30 includes wine, beer and soda. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

Alumni Recital, violinist Francesca Anderegg performs with pianist John Root. 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Reception with the artists follows. Tickets $25 (students free) at (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program students and alumni perform classical masterworks with pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. Call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for more information.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 6: Board of Education budget workshop, school conference room, 6 p.m.

March 7: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

March 10: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Comments

comments