Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Williams E. Barrientos Aristondo of Brentwood was pulled over around 7:30 a.m. on February 21 on St. Mary’s Road and ticketed for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, being an unlicensed operator and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Later that morning, Kenneth J. Heidtmann of Belfast, Maine was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Also last week, police issued 12 verbal warnings to drivers.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported a case of possible harassment on February 21.

On February 22, an unsecured garage access door set off an automated burglary alarm at a Center residence. There was no sign of criminal actvity. Later, police assisted a caller in determining the status of an order of protection.

A mishap with a load of stone left rocks strewn on a Center roadway on February 23; police responded to a call about the incident but found cleanup already underway.

A West Neck caller, tipped off by a watchful real estate agent, reported to police on February 24 that some kids were attempting to enter an abandoned structure on his property. The responding officer found the young suspects nearby, warned them against trespassing and notified their parents. The owner did not want to press charges.

At police headquarters on February 25, a Silver Beach resident turned in a wallet found in Greenport; the Island police turned it over to their counterparts in Southold.

A Center caller reported a low hanging cable wire on February 25; the responding officer coiled the wire and notified the cable company for repair.

Very early on February 26, police investigated a dispute, domestic in nature, in which both parties agreed to separate for the remainder of the night.

Later, a South Ferry Hills caretaker called police to cancel response to an automated burglary alarm and a phone found in the Heights was returned to its owner.

A Menantic homeowner called police to say she had been notified by her parents of a possible trespasser on their property on February 27. The responding officer found a man nearby who said he had entered the property at the water’s edge to take pictures. He was advised not to enter private property in the future without permission.

Also last week, Police officers also handled three requests to check on the well-being of residents.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 24 and 26.

