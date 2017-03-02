What’s Happening on Shelter Island

MUSIC AT PERLMAN

The Perlman Music Program offers an Alumni Recital featuring violinist Francesca Anderegg on Saturday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center. Ms. Anderegg will present a solo repertoire with pianist John Root.

After the concert there will be a reception with the artists. Tickets are $25 (free for students). For tickets or information, call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

On Sunday, March 12, PMP hosts a Works in Progress Concert at 2:30 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center. The concert is free and features PMP students and alumni performing classical masterworks with Mr. Root. Virtuoso Society members are welcome to email perlmanmusicprogram.org for reserved seating.

GRANTS AVAILABLE FROM SIEF

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for spring 2017 grants will be available on Monday, March 6 at shelterislandfoundation.org, at the Shelter Island School or library. It is preferable to fill out the application online and download for signatures.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, April 3 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

ANNUAL STEAK DINNER

The annual Shelter Island Fire Department Steak Dinner is Saturday, March 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Heights firehouse and the $30 price includes the food along with wine, beer and soda. The dinner is sponsored by the Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

THE MET IN HD

The Shelter Island Library is selling tickets to Metropolitan Opera Live in HD screenings at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Coming up on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. is La Traviata. On Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. Eugene Onegin will be screened. Tickets are $15 and available at the circulation desk. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton.

DRIVE DEFENSIVELY

The Shelter Island Library offers a defensive driving course on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This course is DMV approved for drivers of all ages. The cost is $45, payable to the instructor on the day of the class. Registration is required. Call (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the circulation desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

A LIFE EXAMINATION

Philosophy is sometimes seen as a quaint and esoteric activity limited to college campuses. But philosophy is really the quintessential human activity used in our attempts to make sense of a confusing world. On Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library will offer a new program — “The Examined Life: Philosophy Discussion Group.”

The New York Times publishes a column called The Stone which is written by philosophers on a range of contemporary questions. These columns are available at the New York Times website and have been collected into a book, “The Stone Reader.” Facilitated by Professor Wendy Turgeon, this new group will read and discuss essays from The Stone and explore how philosophy can help us think better, if differently, about important issues we face today. Email Jocelyn Ozolins for more information and to sign up at [email protected]

‘SCREENAGERS’

Are you concerned about how your kids use social media and the amount of time they spend on phones, computers and with video games?

On Friday, March 10, the Shelter Island PTSA hosts a screening of “Screenagers,” a documentary by Dr. Delaney Ruston. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

A physician and filmmaker, Dr. Ruston, who is currently with Stony Brook Medicine, was concerned when she saw her children growing addicted to phones and video games. She learned the average kid spends 6.5 hours a day looking at screens. She wondered about the impact of screen time and the friction occurring in homes and schools because of it.

Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, “Screenagers” reveals how tech time impacts development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

TELLING TALES OF IRELAND

Do you enjoy Irish storytelling? In his performances, professional storyteller Jim Hawkins combines story and song with a variety of themes in Irish history, culture and tradition. On Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. the Shelter Island Library will present “Jim Hawkins: Stories and Songs from the Irish Tradition.” Many of the pieces are humorous while others are of a serious nature. Either way, you will be charmed and enlivened by this very popular program.

Across the Moat

WRITING RESISTANCE

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor offers a four-week writing workshop entitled “Writing Resistance: writing about acts of conscience.” The workshop is open to all and will be led by Maryann Calendrille.

The workshop takes place Thursdays, March 9 through March 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The fee is $100. A portion of proceeds will be donated to an organization supporting women. Registration is required at (631) 725-4926.

LEGENDS OF ROCK RETURNS

Bay Street Theater has announced that Joe Lauro will host an all new “Legends of Rock” film at the Sag Harbor venue on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

The “Legends” programs are made up of rare and iconic filmed performances by the greatest icons in rock and roll, jazz and blues. Past segments have included rare clips of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Sex Pistols, David Bowie and many others.

Music fans can expect to see a new program celebrating the diversity and passion that is American music. It will be hosted by Mr. Lauro, owner of Historic Films Archive, which is dedicated to the re-discovery and preservation of all forms of American entertainment on film and video tape. Historic Films has provided film clips to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Martin Scorsese (for his “Blues” and “Bob Dylan” projects), American Idol and the Grammy Awards, among others.

Tickets are $15 online at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500.

