This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

Svetlana Allilueva, daughter of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, defected to the west seeking asylum at the United States Embassy in New Delhi, India, and arriving in New York a month later.

TWA Flight 553, a DC-9 jet flying from Pittsburgh to Dayton, Ohio, collided with a small Beachcraft Baron killing all 25 people on both planes.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Frank Prendergast became the only American navigator to escape after being captured by the North Vietnamese.

American author Alice B. Toklas, life partner of American author Gertrude Stein, died in Paris where the couple made their home most of their lives

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

Esthetics resolution readied for public hearing

In early March 1967, the Town Board was preparing to schedule public hearings on three issues, among them, concerns about esthetics that became a hot topic because of complaints by residents about “derelict automobiles and farm equipment” being visible from the roadway on various private properties.

The Town Board at the time was careful in its wording to require that such items kept on private property be parked from view of the public highway, but not affect “buggies” that were still in running condition.

POSTSCRIPT: Fifty years may have passed, but in the last year, Supervisor Jim Dougherty has been critical of the view along parts of Route 114.

The Zoning Board of appeals has been careful with business applications that caused concern, requiring screening with fences and/or bushes and trees to both block the unsightly visions and control noises emanating from these operations.

30 YEARS AGO

Board of Ed considers home school policy

Thirty years ago the Board of Education was involved in revising its policy concerning home schooling.

A draft of the proposal called for parents who wanted to home school their children to submit a proposal each year equivalent to the grade level curriculum of the child. Attendance records had to be maintained and the student was required to take standardized tests.

The policy also provided for an annual review of a home schooled student’s progress by school personnel to ensure that achievements were in line with those of students who attended regular classes.

POSTSCRIPT: The current policy on home schooling provides similar requirements while spelling out the need for a syllabus that assures the same educational standards will be met for a home schooled students that are required of students taking regular classes. Quarterly reports must be submitted to the district.

If the district determines the curriculum and achievements are not up to par, parents may appeal that decision to the State Department of Education.

20 YEARS AGO

Thiele raps Peconic County foes

The year was 1997 and once again, there was serious talk about the five East End towns withdrawing from Suffolk County.

While the Peconic County Issues Committee was taking the subject seriously and working on how assets and liabilities would be divided if the split occurred, Suffolk County Legislators from western towns refused to participate. They talked only about how the five towns would owe Suffolk County between $400,000 and $500,000.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) was on the job then as he is now and was critical of those western Suffolk County representatives who refused to take seriously the possibility that there could be a split.

POSTSCRIPT: Clearly, a division didn’t occur in 1997 and despite the subject arising a number of times since, it remains relatively dormant.

It hasn’t stopped East End officials from complaining whenever they feel their needs are being ignored by the full Suffolk County Legislature and a couple of years ago, when there was a change of leadership in the state legislature, there was renewed hope some expressed that a split could take place.

But that talk has once again quieted.

10 YEARS AGO

Volunteers use pumpout trucks to fend off floods

Several inches of rain fell on frozen ground 10 years ago, flooding roads, backyards and basements. Volunteer firefighters responded with a pumpout truck to assist neighbors whose homes and businesses were flooded.

Earl Reiter was second assistant chief at the time and he led some 25 to 30 volunteers who not only had to pump out the water, but then clean the trucks so mud and rocks wouldn’t enter the system causing damage.

POSTSCRIPT: Nearing what is expected to be the end of a long period of drought on the Island, some of that rain of 10 years ago certainly would have been a help to the aquifer.

While the Town Board didn’t impose mandatory restrictions, business owners and residents have been asked for several months to voluntarily conserve water.

