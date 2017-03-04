This is an area that was historically populated by Native Americans and, as a result, arrowheads and other objects have been unearthed on the East End over the years.

On Saturday, March 11, the Shelter Island Historical Society offers a Native American artifacts presentation in collaboration with the Southold Indian Museum. The presentation by Lucinda Hemmick, President of Southold Indian Museum, takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Havens Barn. Collections from the Shelter Island Historical Society, Southold Indian Museum, and Shelter Island resident Paulette Van Vranken will be on exhibit.

Ms. Hemmick teaches Science Research and AP Chemistry at Longwood High School in Middle Island.

She guides her students in a variety of research activities, including DNA bar-coding, microbiome research, climate research, and environmental projects. Her interest in Southold Indian Museum grew from a desire to develop research projects for students utilizing its artifacts and activities. Seeking to modernize the museum and publicize its holdings, Ms. Hemmick arranged funding from the R.D.L. Gardiner Foundation to undertake digital archiving of the museum’s collections, a project currently underway.

Also taking part in the presentation will be archaeologist Joel Klein. Following his retirement as Director of John Milner Associates, Inc., he began advising the Southold Indian Museum on a number of archaeology issues. Mr. Klein has served as president of the Professional Archaeologists of New York City and as Chairman of the Society for American Archaeology’s Committee on Consulting Archaeology. For 10 years he was an assistant editor of American Antiquity.

Those attending the presentation are invited to bring their own artifacts for identification by Mr. Klein and Ms. Hemmick.

Light refreshments will be served. Requested donation for the presentation is $8. To reserve call the Historical Society at (631) 749-0025.

