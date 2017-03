Tuesday will be a good day for ducks on Shelter Island, with light rain falling throughout the morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will reach the low 50s and winds will be out of the southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

The rain will continue to fall tonight, with temperatures reaching a low of 46, and it will become breezier, with a south wind at 14 to 20 mph, according to the NWS

