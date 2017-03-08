Shelter Island Firefighters responded to the Ram’s Head Inn shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to quickly douse a smoky fire in a dumpster.

The dumpster was several yards from the building, posing no threat unless it had jumped to brush in the area and spread. But the quick response from the firefighters made sure there was no chance that would happen.

It took only a few minutes for the firefighters to soak the dumpster, ending the emergency.

While three trucks responded to the scene, it took only one to handle the situation.

