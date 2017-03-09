Editorial: A return to respectful debate — we hope

A reset to civility

It was an encouraging sign that there was no return Tuesday to the bitterness and childish behavior that was witnessed in the Town Hall meeting room a week ago.

At one point at the February 28 work session, members of the audience responded like kindergarteners — accusing others of throwing things at them during a previous public meeting. There were shouts, wild accusations from the audience and at the podium and crude language coming from the Town Board’s dais.

It was heartening to hear Supervisor Jim Dougerty at Tuesday’s work session attempting to “heal wounds” that have been inflicted during the debate over short-term rental legislation, and Councilman Paul Shepherd saying he wanted to “turn down the heat.”

It seems to be a trend in American life to treat a public discussion like a verbal food fight. An issue divides a community and bullying, scorn, innuendo and overheated, damaging language is used in a mix of scorched earth tactics. Mud is thrown at people’s reputations with no thought of the consequences.

Everyone deserves a second chance to reset the terms and to debate an issue with good faith and respect.

We hope these twin virtues find a home again at Town Hall.

Mulligan stew

Speaking of a do-over, everyone should be entitled to a “mulligan,” an extra stroke allowed by golf partners when a shot by one of their number has gone on an exploration in the deep woods or decided to become a torpedo in a pond. The mulligan is granted and the poor shot is not counted on the scorecard.

So it’s good to see the state legislature giving a mulligan to a poorly conceived bill to upgrade the School Tax Relief Program (STAR), designed to offer relief to qualified homeowners.

Changes last year in the STAR program included moving administration of the program from local assessors to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and altering the way some property owners received tax relief.

Prior to that move, all eligible taxpayers saw an annual reduction in their school tax bills. With last year’s change, new homeowners buying their first home and those who moved to a different home, had to pay a full tax bill and file for a refund. Despite the fact that the amount ultimately paid was the same, the inconvenience of having to lay out money and await a rebate was difficult.

Now legislation, introduced by Shelter Island’s representative in the Assembly, Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) will reverse these changes and move the program back to its original form. Administration by local assessors will be back and notifying residents of the changes will be mandated so all qualified taxpayers receive the STAR exemption.

This is a welcome fix.

Comments

comments