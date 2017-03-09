Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On March 2, Cherry R. Joson, staying on the Island but licensed in the Phillipines, was ticketed for driving 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue, and Wilian Rivera of Jamesport was ticketed on Grand Avenue for driving an unregistered verhicle and being an unlicensed operator.

Also last week, police officers issued 12 verbal warnings to drivers at locations around the Island, and advised one truck driver new to the area that only local deliveries are permitted on New York Ave. In three other radar enforcement patrols, no violations were found.

OTHER REPORTS

Police officers participated in a lockdown drill at the Shelter Island School on February 28 around 10 a.m.

Later, a Heights resident reported an injured deer; an officer dispatched the animal and notified the Highway Department to remove the carcass. Another injured deer spotted in the Center on March 1 ran off when the responding officer arrived on the scene.

An officer gave D.A.R.E. lessons to the 5th and 7th grades on March 1.

A PSEG crew set up cones in the Heights near the Waverly Avenue cut through to the North Fire line while replacing a telephone pole on March 2 and confusion ensued. A police officer conducting a nearby radar enforcement assisted with directing traffic after observing a vehicle heading the wrong way down a one-way road.

A passerby turned in a found passport and ID card at police headquarters on March 2; the items were placed in secure storage awaiting retrieval by their owner.

On March 3, a person arrived at police headquarters to hand over a found bike and reported that it had been sitting by a roadside for about a month. The small bike was rusty and had flat tires. The complainant did not want the bike and refused to accept a receipt for it; the bike was disposed of.

A Montclair resident notified police of a possible violation of the Town’s dark skies rules on March 3. An officer checked for possible violations after sunset and notified the homeowner who stated he would correct the lighting.

A hitch cover found by a passerby was restored to its owner on March 3.

A Center caller reported being subjected to harassing behavior on March 3; the information was passed along to Dectective Sergeant Jack Thilberg for further investigation.

A group of students got a tour of police headquarters on March 4. Included in the tour were two police vehicles, the police building, jail and some of the equipment police officers use while working.

In the early hours of March 5, police officers investigated two domestic disputes, one in Silver Beach and one in the Center. In both instances, those making the complaints did not want to press charges.

On March 6, an officer provided a caller with assistance in reporting a lost passport and obtaining a new one, and a cell phone found on a roadside by a PSEG worker was returned to its owner.

Comments

comments