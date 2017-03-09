What’s Happening on Shelter Island

CELTIC FIDDLE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm hosts a traditional music concert with Katie McNally and Neil Pearlman on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The vibrant musical traditions of Scotland and Cape Breton take on new life in the hands of Ms. McNally, a fiddler, and pianist Neil Pearlman.

Based in Boston, this young musical couple is making waves internationally with fresh approaches to traditional forms. Having just returned from recording a new album at the legendary Lakewind Sound in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, the pair will put on a high energy show that is not to be missed. Tickets are $25 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

DITCH THE DRUGS

On Saturday, March 11, Island residents are encouraged to take part in Operation Medicine Cabinet by disposing of expired and unneeded prescriptions safely. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, bring your outdated or unused medications to Shelter Island Police headquarters for proper disposal. Don’t forget to cross out any personal information on the medicine containers.

ANNUAL STEAK DINNER

The annual Shelter Island Fire Department Steak Dinner is Saturday, March 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Heights Firehouse and the $30 price includes the food along with wine, beer and soda. The dinner is sponsored by the Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

MUSIC AT PERLMAN

The Perlman Music Program offers an Alumni Recital featuring violinist Francesca Anderegg on Saturday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center. Ms. Anderegg will present a solo repertoire with pianist John Root.

A reception with the artists follows. Tickets are $25 (free for students) and available by contacting (212) 877-5045 or [email protected]

On Sunday, March 12, PMP hosts a Works in Progress Concert at 2:30 p.m. in the Clark Arts Center

The concert is free and open to all. It will feature PMP students and alumni performing classical masterworks with Mr. Root. Virtuoso Society members are welcome to visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for reserved seating.

JUNIATA COLLEGE SINGERS RETURN

The Juniata College Concert Choir will be making its fourth annual appearance on Shelter Island this month. The a cappella choir performs at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. It features an extraordinary ensemble sound with a repertoire that includes spirituals, world music, classical sacred music and contemporary choral compositions with soloists. Admission to the concert is by donation. Pictured, the choir at last year’s performance.

A LIFE EXAMINATION

Philosophy is sometimes seen as an esoteric activity limited to college campuses. But philosophy is the quintessential human activity used to make sense of our confusing world.

On Friday, March 10 at 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library will offer a new program — “The Examined Life: Philosophy Discussion Group.”

Facilitated by Professor Wendy Turgeon, the group will read and discuss essays from “The Stone,” a book by philosophers on a range of contemporary questions.

Email Jocelyn Ozolins for more information and to sign up at [email protected]

‘SCREENAGERS’

Are you concerned about your children’s use of social media or the amount of time they spend on video games?

On Friday, March 10, the Shelter Island PTSA hosts a screening of “Screenagers,” a documentary. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

In “Screenagers,” physician and filmmaker Dr. Ruston explores the struggles of social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. “Screenagers” reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.

CORNED BEEF AT THE LEGION

Mitchell Post #281 of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Isle Parish will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Friday, March 17. The traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, prepared by Fred Ogar and his assistants, will be held at the Shelter Island American Legion Hall.

Seatings will be at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cost is $20 and proceeds go to the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Call the Legion at (631) 749-1180 and leave a message indicating your reservation request.

GRANTS FROM SIEF

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Projects must provide, or make possible, educational experiences beyond those available in the normal school curriculum and budget.

Applications for spring 2017 grants are available at shelterislandfoundation.org, at the Shelter Island School or library. Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, April 3 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACTS

On Saturday, March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society offers a Native American artifacts presentation in Havens Barn.

The presenters will be Lucinda Hemmick, President of Southold Indian Museum, and archaeologist Joel Klein. Collections from the Historical Society, Southold Indian Museum, and Island resident Paulette Van Vranken will be on exhibit. Attendees are invited to bring their own artifacts for identification.

Light refreshments will be served. Requested donation for the presentation is $8. Call (631)749-0025 to reserve.

EXPLORE YOUR INNER WATERCOLORIST

Discover the fun of experimenting with watercolors in a free, six-week class at the Senior Center. Taught by June Shatken, this watercolor class is for beginners who have never held a brush, as well as those who have had some exposure to the medium.

The class meets Tuesdays, March 14 to April 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Emphasis will be on exploring light, color, value, texture and how to create various techniques. Throughout the course, June will create a relaxed, playful atmosphere.

Students will be provided with all materials The class is limited to 10, so register as soon as possible at (631) 749-1059.

RELIVING THE CANTATA

On Wednesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., a video performance of the Shelter Island Community Chorus singing the Christmas cantata “Morning Star” by Lloyd Larson will be screened at the Shelter Island Library.

The concert was performed over the holidays with music direction by Linda Betjeman. Terry Brockbank narrates. All are invited to see the video, including potential new singers who are curious and interested in joining the group. Members of the singing group have been invited as well.

DODGE CITY’S DENIZENS

Best-selling author Tom Clavin will speak about his book “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and the Wickedest Town in the American West” as part of Friday Night Dialogues at Shelter Island Library on March 31 at 7 p.m.

Across the Moat

THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES

“The Female of the Species,” a comedy by Joanna Murray-Smith, will be presented by North Fork Community Theatre Fridays to Sundays, March 17 to April 2. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20, with student rush tickets $16, offered 10 minutes before curtain if available. The theatre is at 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Call (631) 298-6328 for reservations and information.

