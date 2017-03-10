Announcement: Historical Society program rescheduled

Due to snow, the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Native American artifacts presentation originally scheduled for Saturday, March 11 has been rescheduled and will now be held on Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m. in Havens Barn.

The presenters will be Lucinda Hemmick, President of Southold Indian Museum, and archaeologist Joel Klein. Collections from the Historical Society, Southold Indian Museum, and Island resident Paulette Van Vranken will be on exhibit. Attendees are invited to bring their own artifacts for identification.

Light refreshments will be served. Requested donation for the presentation is $8. Call (631)749-0025 to reserve.

