Program set for would-be student hunters

The Peconic River Sportsman’s Club in Manorville will host the New York State Youth Conservation Program for students between the ages of 12 and 16 on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

The two-day program is open to those who haven’t taken a hunter education course.

The class is limited to 30 students and is free, including lunch. But anyone interested must file an application available from the New York State Sportsman Education Program at 631 444 0255 or email [email protected]

On a separate piece of paper, each applicant must write a minimum 75-word essay explaining why he or she wants to participate in the program.

The essay must also state why the student thinks others in the program will benefit from his or her participation.

Students accepted will be sent information about a homework assignment that must be completed prior to the first day of the program.

Day one of the course will cover wildlife management, conservation law, hunting ethics and information on rifles and shotguns.

Day two will offer outdoor challenge events including rifle and shotgun marksmanship and tree-stand safety, wildlife identification and orienting.

An awards ceremony for students and their families will complete day two.

Students who complete the program will receive a Hunter Education Training Certificate necessary in order to purchase a hunting license in the state.

[email protected]

Comments

comments