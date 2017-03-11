What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s photo (see below) was no mystery to Mark Lester, who wrote that “it is a water pump located just off the southwest corner of the third green of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. It is one of three of the same design that were in use during my time as head greenskeeper of the club from 1988 to 2011. It’s operation was unique in that after pumping a bit, the metering box and drinking fountain would deliver enough water to quench your thirst. The disconnected black pipe is the drain. The other two pumps were located behind the sixth green and 16th tee. The coldest was the one pictured and also the best tasting.”

Rob Ferris called early Thursday morning, the first to weigh in with the correct answer and Tom Speeches wrote to also identify the old pump.

On our Facebook page, Maria Loconsolo wrote, simply, “Golf makes you thirsty.”

