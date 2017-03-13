Board cracks down on committee absenteeism; sets April 7 for STR hearing

At its March 10 meeting,, the Town Board unanimously passed a resolution to crack down on excessive absenteeism by members of certain town committees.

Most committees that advise the board are made up of unpaid volunteers, but members of the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Board of Assessment Review are paid a stipend.

The resolution states that “it is essential that every board member attend meetings and carry a portion of the work.”

The board voted to set up an attendance policy for the three committees that, within a calendar year, members are not allowed to miss more than 20 percent of the scheduled meetings and they must give a minimum of 24 hours notice of their inability to attend a meeting.

Failure to give notice for “two or more meetings, absent an emergency, is unacceptable,” the resolution states. “Failure by a board member to adhere to these minimum attendance standards shall be a basis for removal from office by the Town Board.”

The board set a date for a public hearing on a short-term rental law it has drafted, which calls for, among other restrictions, two-week minimum stays in homes when the owner is not present. The hearing is set for 5 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the school auditorium.

The draft resolution can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s office or at the town’s website at shelterislandtown.us/ and clicking on “Town Topics” and “Upcoming Hearings & Laws.”

The Town Clerk reported that as of January, there was $4.3 million in the general checking account, $1.1 million in the Highway Department checking account and the Community Preservation Fund was at $7 million.

February receipts according to the clerk:

Total

February 2017, $88,300 — February 2016, $72,800

Building Permits

February 2017, $9,400 — February 2016, $13,800

Garbage Bag Sales

February 2017, $8,900 — February 2016, $4,500

Landfill Receipts

February 2017, $29,800 — February 2016, $18,500

