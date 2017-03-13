The Shelter Island Lions Club has announced its coveted Citizens of the Year Award for 2017, naming Tippi and Al Bevan.

In a statement, the club said the Bevans “wonderfully reflect the Lion’s motto — We Serve — for their tireless dedication to the Island food pantry for well over 10 years.”

The club also noted the couple’s long-time volunteer work for the Island’s Meals on Wheels program that serves many home bound residents.

The Bevans will be honored at the annual Lions Citizenship dinner in May. A date and venue will be announced soon.

