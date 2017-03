Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr. has declared a snow emergency as of midnight tonight. He and Police Chief Jim Read are telling residents to stay off the roads except in cases of extreme emergency.

Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar announced Monday afternoon that Town Hall will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, due to the weather forecast.

The Town Board work session, scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Comments

comments