Where in the World: Your neighbors are on the go!

In September, 2016 Juliane Wallace and Cathy Driscoll hiked in Tuscany and Umbria in Italy. They carried along the Reporter in their backpack.
In fall 2016, the O’Shea family celebrated a big birthday in Sean’s father’s native village of Ballydavid on the Atlantic coast of County Kerry in Ireland.
The Sesti Family, Luca, Richard, Angela and Dante at the Chi Lin nunnery and Nan Lian Garden, Hong Kong, October 2016.
Mary Faith Westervelt and Cathy Driscoll enjoyed a fall, 2016 trip to New Orleans. Of course, they brought along a copy of the Reporter to the Big Easy as well!
In late 2016, Carolyn Denning visited the Jerusalem and trail of tears in the Old City. Her copy of the Reporter went with her.
Among Islanders who headed down to Washington DC for the Women’s March on Saturday, January 21, 2017 were, from left, Susan Jones, Susan Laspia, Kathleen Conrad, Barbara Smith. They brought the Reporter along as well.
This photo was sent by Linda Hacker-Toner from her trip to St. John’s, USVI earlier this winter. She’s pretty sure this is her husband Greg.
Kathy Richards poses with the Reporter and the captain of the Avalon Creativity while experiencing the Paris to Normandy Seine River Cruise in June 2016.
This photo was taken in February, 2017 in Vero Beach, Florida at “Captain Bob’s Airboat
Ride.” From left: Donna Persson, David Persson, Joseph Messing and Jo-Ann Robotti.
Bill Packard and Charles Ihlenfeld were in Havana, Cuba on Sunday, February 26, 2017 and thinking of Shelter Island.
Susan Schrott’s daughters visited Boone Plantation in South Carolina in March 2017 as part of a “sister weekend” and they brought along a copy of the Reporter as well. Susan’s younger daughter Rose Schrott is on the left and Elizabeth Abel is on the right.
Some Cub loving kids with a Shelter Island connection were in Chicago on November 4, 2016 to celebrate the Cubbies World Series title — the team’s first in 108 years. They are Riley, Isabel, (cousin Theo), and Aiden Bowditch of Joliet, Illinois. Riley, Isabel and Aiden are the grandchildren of Island residents Hap Bowditch Jr. and Dianne Bowditch, and Kathy and Ted Sullivan. The photo was taken by another grandmother, Deb Knafl.
