Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Ted Levine

Ted Levine, a weekend and summer resident of Shelter Island for almost 60 years, passed away on February 25, 2017 in Princeton, New Jersey, at the age of 89.

He was predeceased by Rosalie, his wife of 62 years, and is survived by his daughter Carol Lovseth (Tim), his sons Alex (Joyce) and Jim (Lisa); seven adoring grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and friends and relatives around the country.

Ted and Rosalie began renting in Shorewood in the late 1950s and returned summer after summer, and their family said they have not forgotten running to catch the Dugan’s Doughnuts truck, the old party line phone system, fishing in Smith’s Cove in a dory rented from Skip’s marina, morning tennis with the Ross family and other friends, and 4 p.m. softball games.

The house Ted and Rosalie built in 1974 near Wades Beach, their family said, was always open to guests and became a favorite spot for friends, their extended family, and most of all their grandchildren, on whom Ted doted proudly and lovingly.

He truly loved Shelter Island, telling one of his granddaughters a few years ago that after all these years he still got excited when he rounded the Sag Harbor circle for the last few miles of the drive to South Ferry.

He especially loved freshly dug and shucked clams, his family remembered, dinners at Bob’s, his pale yellow Mustang convertible, and the view of Shell Beach and Shelter Island Sound from his sand chair on Wades Beach.

His family will miss him greatly and hold him in their hearts forever and ask that his memory be a blessing. Expressions of condolence may be sent to The Levine Family, 34 Linden Lane, Princeton, New Jersey 08540.

