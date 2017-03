COURTESY PHOTO

Max William Verwymeren was born on Sunday, March 12 to parents Sara (nee Hashagen) and Nicholas Verwymeren of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Max joins siblings Lucy, 5 ,and Sam, 3. Proud grandparents are Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen of Shelter Island and Paul and Trish Verwymeren of Winnipeg.

Extra-proud great grandmothers are Cora Verwymeren and Beth Kathler, also of Winnipeg.

Comments

comments