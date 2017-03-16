Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Edith Lechmanski of Shelter Island was pulling into a parking spot in the lot behind the school on March 7 when she struck a car owned by Claudia J. Jacobs of Sag Harbor causing minor damage. There was no damage to her own vehicle.

SUMMONSES

March 10 was a busy day for tickets: Simon B. Galarza-Galarza of Riverhead was ticketed on South Ferry Road for speeding 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and being an unlicensed operator; Christopher Calloway of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for driving an uninspected motor vehicle, and Nikki T. Versaci of Bellport was ticketed on Grand Avenue for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Truck driver Vakhtang Ghudushauri of Brooklyn was ticketed on New York Avenue on March 12 for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, for operating a commercial vehicle without required medical certification and for exceeding the gross weight permitted on the road.

Later, Angelo C. Marchica of Atlantic Beach was ticketed on Grand Avenue for having inadequate or no stop lamps.

Officers also issued two verbal warnings to motorists during 11 targeted patrols around the Island last week.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer taught D.A.R.E. lesson number 3 to 7th grade on March 7 and lesson 4 to the 5th grade on March 8.

Police assisted in a possible missing person case on March 7 by checking an Island residence; the person was later found safe.

Later, a Hay Beach caller reported that a neighbor’s outdoor spigot was running; an officer was able to gain access to the home and shut off the water pending the attention of the caretaker.

On March 8, the Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished a dumpster fire at the Ram’s Head Inn around 3:30 p.m.; for informational purposes, a landlord notified police of an on-going dispute with a tenant; and, prompted by a Menantic caller’s complaint about loud music, an officer asked the owner to turn down the volume on outdoor speakers at the site.

Students from the Shelter Island Preschool visited police headquarters on March 9 and had a tour of the facilities and vehicles.

A caller reported to police that she was in a Center parking lot on March 9 when a person made an unwanted comment. An officer spoke with the person, who denied making the remark, but agreed to stay away from the caller, who said she may press charges if the behavior continues.

Soon after snow started falling on March 10, an officer notified the Island’s three highway departments regarding slippery road conditions. Also that morning, a resident reported a lost license plate. Later, an automated fire alarm went off on Ram Island. The SIFD determined the false alarm was activated by a combination of a low battery and workers sanding inside the residence.

A caller on March 10 reported a suspicious vehicle in front of a Center residence; the responding officer found it was parked legally but was unable to contact the car owner.

Late that night, an automated burglary alarm went off at a Westmoreland residence; the responding officer found the house secure with no sign of criminal activity.

On March 11, an officer on patrol notified the Island’s highway departments about snow drifting onto roadways around Dering Harbor; an officer went to Westhampton to assist with traffic duty during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade; and a passerby called police to report a door blown open by the wind at an unoccupied Center residence ­— no sign of criminal activity was found and the responding officer secured the door.

AIDED CASE

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded to an aided case on March 13.

