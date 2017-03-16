Weekly Calendar: March 16 — March 25, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Make a rainbow jar, a children’s workshop to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, at the American Legion Hall. Seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Corned beef and cabbage prepared by Fred Ogar. $20. Benefits the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Co-sponsored by Our Lady of the Isle Parish. Reserve at (631) 749-1180.

Friday Night Dialogues, representatives of the Peconic Estuary Program speak about rain gardens, native plantings and a reimbursement program for green infrastructure projects. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman, perform the music of Scotland and Cape Breton. 7:30 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $25. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Free the Trees, help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Virtual Realty Day, program for youth of all ages to explore a computer generated 3-D world courtesy of a Virtual Reality System. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., library. Register for a time slot at the circulation desk or call (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and Coloring, enjoy coffee, tea and refreshments while you color away your stress. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Rare, Big and Odd Tree Tour, 1 to 3 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Register at (631) 749-4219.

Native-American Artifacts, (rescheduled) presentation by experts who also will assess your own items, 4 to 6 p.m., Havens Barn. Register at Shelter Island Historical Society (631) 749-0025

Shelter Island Friends of Music, presents a concert by WindSync, a wind quintet. 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post concert reception. Free, but donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Juniata College Concert Choir, presents its fourth annual Shelter Island concert. 1 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Free, but donations appreciated.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Mystery Book Club, “Gaudy Night” by Dorothy L. Sayers, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Spring bird feeders, a children’s workshop to celebrate the arrival of spring. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, Penny Marshall’s 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Film screening, of the Shelter Island Community Chorus singing the Christmas cantata “Morning Star” by Lloyd Larson. Music direction by Linda Betjeman. Terry Brockbank narrates. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Creative writing workshop, and visit with T.L. Costa, author of “Playing Tyler.” Grades 6 and up. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Free the Trees, help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Henry VI, Part 2,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Family matinee, a screening of the Dreamworks film “Trolls.” 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 18: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 10 a.m.

March 18: Dering Harbor ARB, village hall, 10:30 a.m.

March 20: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

March 20: Water Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

March 21: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

March 31: Planning Board, 7 p.m. (rescheduled from March 14 — hearings previously scheduled for March 14 will be held during the April 11 meeting at 7 p.m.)

March 22: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

