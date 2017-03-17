Leonard Skuggevik, who has been Shelter Island superintendent since August 2014, is leaving the district.

Word came Friday with, so far, little explanation.

“I am heartbroken to be leaving Shelter Island School,” Mr. Skuggevik said in a text message, agreeing to talk further about his departure on Monday. He said he is “extremely proud of all we have accomplished the last three years. It has been an honor to work with such dedicated faculty, staff and students and to serve the Shelter Island community.”

The Board of Education has hired the search firm of School Leadership LLC that has offices in Malverne and Williamsville, New York, and in Exeter, New Hampshire. The company assisted the district in identifying Dr. Michael Hynes as the candidate for superintendent in 2010. Dr. Hynes joined the district in 2011, but departed in 2014 to move to the Patchogue-Medford School District in 2014.

On Wednesday, March 29, there will be two forums held at the school — one for parents and the other for community residents who wish to weigh in on the qualities they would like to see in the district’s next superintendent.

The reason for splitting the forums is to make it more comfortable for each group to speak freely, according to a memo issued by the district Friday morning.

Parents will gather on the girls side of the school gymnasium while other community members are invited to the boys side of the gymnasium at 7 p.m. that night.

Letters were sent to parents and various community organizations about the forums and a survey appears on the school district’s website for those who would prefer to comment in writing.

Mr. Skuggevik was principal of Greenport Junior-Senior High School when he was tapped for the Shelter Island job, his first superintendent’s post.

Under his leadership, the district has been able to secure college credits for high school students; and reached out to neighboring school districts for both teacher training and student cooperation on various initiatives.

Just when he will be leaving the district is not currently known.

Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

