What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Patricia Anzalone wrote to us to say last week’s mystery photo (see below) was an “easy one. Kissing Rock.”

Jennifer Allen also knew the image was of the boulder at the end of Rocky Point Avenue on the water that has a tribute to 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert.

Other romantics identifying the photo were Tom Speeches, Guy Gary, Roger McKeon, MaryAnn McDonald Castka, Carla Fernandes and Wendy Walther Lico, who remembers the marker as “The Love Rock.”

A favorite trysting spot from long ago, Kissing Rock got its name before the area was developed in the 1940s and 1950s, said Shelter Island Historical Society archivist Phyllis Wallace, when there was privacy, the moon and stars over the bay and people who only had eyes for each other.

Comments

comments