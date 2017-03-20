Spring is here

Today is the first day of spring, the vernal equinox.

The earth’s axis today “is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a ‘nearly’ equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The sun at the equator will be directly overhead at noon, and the days will grow longer beginning today, according to the NWS.

Shelter Island will have a bright and cool spring day, with a high temperature of about 46 degrees, the NWS predicts. The northwest wind at between 10 and 14 mph will make it feel colder this morning, with wind chill values at 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight the NWS is calling for mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

The sun just touched the morning;

The morning, happy thing,

Supposed that he had come to dwell,

And life would be all spring.

― Emily Dickens

It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.

― Rainer Maria Rilke

Happy spring!

