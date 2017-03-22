Live music Friday night

Musicians Heather and Pete will perform live on Friday, March 24 at the American Legion Hall on Shelter Island. The music begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. on the lower level of the Legion Hall. Admission is free and bar and food service will be available.

Composer and lyricist, singer/songwriter Heather and guitarist and back up singer Peter M. are an acoustic rock duo that has developed their very own edgy musical style.

Their sound is built on vocal duet harmonies, minimal guitar and banjo.

While you’re enjoying the music, support the American Legion by becoming a member. Applications are available at the bar.

