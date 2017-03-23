Gardening with Galligan: This is spring?

If this is supposed to be spring, my inclination is to rewrap it and return it to sender, marked “Damaged in transit.” No resemblance to what I ordered.

However, history tells us that the famous Blizzard of ’88 (that’s 1888, not 1988) was in the second week of March, so we’re right on the mark, time wise, to be miserable. Fifty-five inches of snow fell then and 400 people died between Washington D.C. and Maine, if you can believe Google, so I guess we shouldn’t complain too much. Although to be honest, I like to complain and firmly believe it’s good for you, as in forget that “stiff upper lip” stuff.

So here we are, all ready to rock and roll and there’s no place to go. What to do? Maybe think readiness. Take out the garden tools and see what needs to be washed or sanded to be really clean. Maybe paint some handles? Mine are painted red and I find that very helpful. Red doesn’t just blend in with the bed where you’re planting. And buy one new one, for two reasons: it’s nice to have one new thing and, it might cheer you up.

If any of your bulbs are without snow, feed! Then note the date in your garden book. (Please don’t tell me you don’t have one, after I’ve been haranguing you all these years.) You’re going to do several more feedings at one-month intervals — in April, May, June, and July. In August, you’re only going to feed very few things — your fall blooming perennials and perhaps some late blooming roses or lilies. I used to be very particular about fertilizers, but over the years it seemed to me that any well-balanced one would do.

And in September, you won’t feed at all.

What do you have beginning to show now? My early daffodils are up about 8 inches or so but I don’t see the Scilla, their co-planting, yet. If you don’t know Scilla, go online and have a look. The best thing about it is not just that it’s blue, which is terrific next to the yellows, but that it’s virtually deer-proof! Yes, even here. If you’re not wired in, call White Flower Farm in Connecticut and ask for a copy of the company’s catalog. Then buy anything cheap, to put yourself on the mailing list — forever. The catalog is one of the best instruction manuals going. The number to call is (800) 503-9624.

I also have a lot of Hyacinthoides up, at least 6 or 7 inches in sun. These make lovely cut flowers, otherwise known as bluebells although they come in pink and white as well and I have all three, planted in front of my guest room windows. The Bakkum Blue variety is, I think, the deepest of the blues; Dainty Maid is a great pink. And most places also sell mixtures, which in this case, work really well.

I’m not sure why these bulbs are named Hyacinthoides, although they do resemble very loosely structured hyacinths, actually the way a hyacinth is supposed to look, I think, instead of that tight, corseted, bunched up appearance.

There’s too much snow still, to check my alliums, a fave. Alliums, if you don’t know them, are close relatives of the garlic family, hence, deer leave them entirely alone! Forget those big purple globes! There’s no way to grow them that I know of, where they look even remotely graceful. But check out Allium cowanii, lovely bursts of tiny white blossoms on 16 to 20 inch stems or Allium cernuum, pink, bell-shaped blooms, 8 inches high for full sun to light shade. The best catalog for alliums that I know of is the one from John Scheepers, also in Connecticut. The number is (860) 567-0838.

Both of these companies are great day trips from Shelter Island, by the way. Until it warms up a bit, enjoy the enforced rest. Back to you next month!

