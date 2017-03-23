What’s Happening: March 23, 2017

LET’S PUT ON A MUSICAL!

It’s time, once again, for the Shelter Island School Drama Club’s annual musical. This year it’s “Curtains,” a comedic whodunit with a book by Rupert Holmes, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander.

The storyline of “Curtains” follows members of a 1950s theater company as they try to stage a campy musical western while a murderer is roaming loose among them. A detective, who just happens to be a secret thespian, enters to solve the murders — but he can’t help himself from directing the musical and falling hopelessly in love with one of the company’s actresses.

The production will involve some 50 Shelter Island students, both as cast and backstage crew.

“Curtains” will be offered Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. in the Shelter Island School’s auditorium For details, call the school at (631) 749-0302.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND FUNDRAISER

Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor on Shelter Island is perhaps best known as the site of the Smith-Taylor Cabin, the Adirondack style log cabin that was built around 1900 by business magnate Francis Marion Smith (of 20 Mule Team Borax fame).

In 1937, S. Gregory Taylor (Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares) expanded the cabin. In 2007, it was added to the New York state and national registers of historic places.

On Saturday, March 25, the Taylor’s Island Foundation celebrates S. Gregory Taylor and Greek Independence Day at Hanff’s Boatyard, 190 Sterling Street, Greenport with two events.

An open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with exhibits, a silent auction and refreshments including Greek appetizers and desserts made by members of the Church of Saints Anargyroi, Taxiachis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church. Admission is $10.

The vintage wine tasting that follows from 5 to 7 p.m. is sold out.

For information, call (631) 749-1603.

YOGA FOR PEACE

Shelter Island National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman are hosting “Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a series of yoga classes to raise money and awareness for the children of Syria. All proceeds will be donated to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

Classes began March 22 and meet Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. through April 26 at the American Legion (no class April 12).

Yoga instructor Dawn Hedberg is donating her services for this beginner level class focusing on alignment and breathing. Bring a mat, water and, if you have one, a yoga block. All levels are welcome. Suggested donation $15 adult and $10 student per session — come to one or all. Drop ins welcome. For information call NHS adviser Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at noon at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker will be June Shatken, occupational therapist, who will be presenting simple ways to protect your joints. All are welcome. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

GRANTS FROM SIEF

Applications for Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) spring 2017 grants are available at shelterislandedfoundation.org, at the Shelter Island School or library.

Completed applications must be postmarked by Monday, April 3 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Across the moat

A MOVEABLE FEAST

In November 2010, Joshua Levine, a young farmer working at the Peconic Land Trust’s Quail Hill Farm CSA in Amagansett, was killed in a tractor accident at the age of 35.

In 2011, Slow Food East End hosted “A Moveable Feast” in his memory, The dinner featured dishes prepared by local chefs that went to support local farmers.

Each year since, “A Moveable Feast” has become an annual event to remember Joshua Levine and it’s now the primary fundraiser for Edible School Gardens, which oversees nearly 30 school gardens across both the North and South forks.

Funds raised from the feast keep the school gardens (including the one on Shelter Island) flourishing by providing stipends for three master farmers who care for them.

This year, “A Moveable Feast” is Sunday, April 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dodds & Eder Landscape Design Showroom, 11 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor. Hosted by the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation and Slow Food East End, some 20 chefs from both forks will be on hand. There will also be music and a silent auction.

Tickets to “A Moveable Feast” are $100 for Slow Food members; $150 non-members. Visit slowfoodeastend.org to purchase tickets.

THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES

“The Female of the Species,” a comedy by Joanna Murray-Smith, will be presented by North Fork Community Theatre Fridays to Sundays through April 2.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20.

The theater is at 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Call (631) 298-6328 for reservations and information.

