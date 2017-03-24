‘A Moveable Feast’ celebrates Joshua Levine and school gardens

In November 2010, Joshua Levine, a young farmer working at the Peconic Land Trust’s Quail Hill Farm CSA in Amagansett, was killed in a tractor accident at the age of 35.

In 2011, Slow Food East End hosted “A Moveable Feast” in his memory, The dinner featured dishes prepared by local chefs that went to support local farmers.

Each year since, “A Moveable Feast” has become an annual event to remember Joshua Levine and it’s now the primary fundraiser for Edible School Gardens, which oversees nearly 30 school gardens across both the North and South forks.

Funds raised from the feast keep the school gardens (including the one on Shelter Island) flourishing by providing stipends for three master farmers who care for them.

This year, “A Moveable Feast” is Sunday, April 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dodds & Eder Landscape Design Showroom, 11 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor. Hosted by the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation and Slow Food East End, some 20 chefs from both forks will be on hand. There will also be music and a silent auction.

Tickets to “A Moveable Feast” are $100 for Slow Food members; $150 non-members. Visit slowfoodeastend.org to purchase tickets.

