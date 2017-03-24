Village of Dering Harbor unveils website

Home, Notices, Agendas, Minutes, Village Code, and Draft Legislation.

These are the menu choices that greet visitors to the newly-minted website deringharborvillage.org.

Long-sought by residents, the site was approved by the Village Board of Trustees at its February meeting and was operating a short time later, thanks to homeowner Bridgford Hunt, who volunteered to set it up.

“We are so pleased to have it up and running,” Mayor Tim Hogue told the Reporter on Monday.

The Village Board shared the web address with residents when it met March 18. The board also reported on deer management efforts, heard that bids are coming in for the upgrade of the water tank, and began preliminary budget discussions.

Following the meeting, the Architectural Review Board convened to hear from Devon Cross, who with her husband, Jay, recently purchased the Lynyak property that runs along Yoco Road from Locust Point Road down to Shore Road.

The Lynyaks had already received approval for a swimming pool and tennis court. The new owners want to expand the proposed pool and forego the tennis court.

The ARB decided to permit the design changes which fell within the required setbacks, but held off on granting permission to incorporate into an existing hedge the perimeter pool fencing and gates required by code, Mr. Hogue said.

A portion of it is on village property. The ARB will seek input from the Village Board regarding options for the fence. Meantime, construction fencing will secure the pool perimeter, Mr. Hogue said.

The next meeting of the Village Board is Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments