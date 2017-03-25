Shelter Island by the numbers

4

Criteria the town is on course to meet in its quest for a New York State grant by being named a “Clean Energy Community” with the top municipal winner receiving $100,000 and other communities as much as $50,000

11.29

Million dollars, the proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year

1.5

Miles the school district would be extending its 15-mile radius for transportation if voters approve a proposition to pay for transportation for Our Lady of the Hamptons elementary school students

29,775

Dollars contributed so far to the Sylvester Manor Clean Water Campaign that has a goal of $110,245

10

Dollars to enter this Saturday’s Dodge Ball Tournament to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center with play to get under way at the Shelter Island School gymnasium

20

People, the maximum allowed, have signed up for the wine tasting at the Taylor’s Island Fundraiser honoring the legacy of S. Gregory Taylor, former owner of the island, to be held at Hanff’s Boatyard in Greenport Saturday. Open house from 1 to 4 p.m. is still available for a $10 admission fee

