PSEG Greenport-Island cable project on course

Shelter Island and Greenport continue to work on separate contracts with PSEG that, if signed, will approve a cable project running under the bay from Fifth Street in Greenport to the Heights.

The project, if completed, will provide reliable power to the Island, cash for Greenport as well as a boost to the Greenport Electric Department.

PSEG wants to start the project in September and complete it before the beginning of the tourist season in May 2018.

Stella Lagudis, general manager of the Shelter Island Height Property Owners Corporation (HPOC), and the Greenport Village Board have indicated they are currently in favor of the project.

Ms. Lagudis said she hopes “for the good of the Island” an “ironclad” agreement can be signed.

Village Board members have taken a positive stance toward the project, because part of the deal means that PSEG money would pay for infrastructure projects and an overhead circuit reinforcement for Greenport Electric Department customers.

Ms. Lagudis acknowledged that PSEG has been “very good to work with,” Still, her stance is, she said, “Trust but verify.”

HPOC is “nearly done working out high level terms” of a contract with the power company, she said, but more detailed terms still have to be worked out.

