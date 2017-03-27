Silver Beach sustains prolonged outage

While most of Shelter Island lost power Monday morning for a total of 12 minutes, 52 residents in the Silver Beach area remained without power into the afternoon hours.

Silver Beach residents were affected by a blown fuse. Just before noon, PSEG spokesman Jeffrey Weir said a crew from off-Island was responding to that problem and power was expected to be restored quickly.

As for the outage that occurred Island-wide at 10:23 a.m. with power returning at 10:35 a.m., that could have been caused by a squirrel or even a branch hitting a line, Mr. Weir said.

The PSEG spokesman explained that circuits are purposely made sensitive so when an outage of this type occurs, power goes down until workers can ensure for their own “health and welfare,” that it’s safe to restore it. As soon as they had the “all clear” check, they were able to bring back power to most of the Island, but discovered that Silver Beach remained out because of the blown fuse.

While the outage map showed it could take until 3:30 to restore power to Silver Beach, Mr. Weir said he expected it would be much sooner.

