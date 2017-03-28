It’s an Island party in Florida

A Shelter Island reunion was held on March 2 at the Florida home of Marj and Bob Smith. Bob is the brother of town clerk Dorothy Smith Ogar. Thirty people attended and 20 of them were Shelter Island High School graduates. Most attendees are snow birds and reside in Florida for the winter and several of them are now permanent residents of Florida. It is a fun time for cousins and other kin folk and friends to be together for lunch and updates on Island happenings.

Standing, from left: T Shlala, Skip Tuttle, Beverley (Dickens) Shlala, Dr. Bill & Virginia McManus, Dale and Bill Clark, Mary Payne, Bob Smith, Sara and Bob Duffey, Edward (Ned) Payne, David Dennis, Marti Jernick, Melva McLaughlin, Leo and Penny Urban, Sylvester Hudson, Don and Deanna Fuller, Margaret Falanga, Jackie Tuttle, Barbara and Jim Reeves, Judy and Herb Sherman.

Kneeling in front: Dick Jernick and Maurice “Tut” Tuttle.

Behind the camera: Marion Dennis and Marj Smith.

