What’s Happening: March 30, 2017

DODGE CITY’S DENIZENS

Best-selling author Tom Clavin speaks about his new book “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and the Wickedest Town in the American West” as part of Friday Night Dialogues at Shelter Island Library on March 31 at 7 p.m.

FERRY WRITERS

The Ferry Writers group at Shelter Island Library is expanding its focus and new members are welcome. Participants will now be encouraged to hone their prose through writing prompts and creative exercises with facilitators Becky Cole, Matthew Quinn Martin and JoAnn Kirkland.

Beginning April 6, Ferry Writers will meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. in the library’s lower level. (Due to holiday schedules, there will only be one meeting in April.) Sign up by contacting Jocelyn Ozolins at the library at (631) 749-0042.

MARIE EIFFEL AT CELEBRITY CHEF

The next Celebrity Chef dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. This month’s menu by Marie Eiffel of Marie Eiffel Market will be crusted seared tuna with sesame seeds and artichokes, wild salmon fish stew with mushrooms and onions served with French baguettes, and for dessert, assorted cream puffs. The cost is $30. Call early for reservations at (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

MUSIC AT THE MANOR

The Slocan Ramblers are Canada’s young bluegrass band to watch. The group performs two shows in Sylvester Manor’s Living Room on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Rooted in bluegrass tradition and fearlessly creative, the Slocans have become a leading light of Canada’s roots music scene. Tickets are $25. To reserve, visit sylvestermanor.org.

GRANTS FROM SIEF

The deadline is approaching for Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) spring 2017 grant requests. Completed applications must be postmarked by Monday, April 3 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964. For more information visit shelterislandfoundation.org.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Club meets on Tuesday, April 4 at noon at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker will be June Shatken, occupational therapist, who will present ways to protect your joints.

