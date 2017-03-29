Dodge those balls for a good cause!

The dodgeball tournament to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center was a resounding success. The tournament was held on Saturday, March 25 in the Shelter Island School gymnasium, and in addition to drawing a great turnout, over $5,000 was raised for the preschool.

More than 50 people took part in the tournament, which was referreed by Chief Read and Nick Morehead. JP Torrealba, who came up with the idea of a dodgeball tournmanet, emceed the event and played music throughout. Bianca Evangelista kicked off the tournament by singing the National Anthem and “We had so many teams that we broke into a kids bracket and an adult bracket,” said parent and preschool board member Kelly Surerus. “The kids were awesome. Such great sportsmanship was shown! The adults were hilarious with so many funny moments!”

“In addition, the 6th graders ran a concession stand as their own fundraiser,” she added. “The raffles were a huge success.”

After the tournament, the action moved to The Tavern for a post-dodgeball party for food and drink specials with JP behind the bar.

Comments

comments