Dodge those balls for a good cause!

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO | Christopher Ward and Harrison Weslek race for the ball.

The dodgeball tournament to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center was a resounding success. The tournament was held on Saturday, March 25 in the Shelter Island School gymnasium, and in addition to drawing a great turnout, over $5,000 was raised for the preschool.

More than 50 people took part in the tournament, which was referreed by Chief Read and Nick Morehead. JP Torrealba, who came up with the idea of a dodgeball tournmanet, emceed the event and played music throughout. Bianca Evangelista kicked off the tournament by singing the National Anthem and “We had so many teams that we broke into a kids bracket and an adult bracket,” said parent and preschool board member Kelly Surerus. “The kids were awesome. Such great sportsmanship was shown! The adults were hilarious with so many funny moments!”

“In addition, the 6th graders ran a concession stand as their own fundraiser,” she added. “The raffles were a huge success.”

After the tournament, the action moved to The Tavern for a post-dodgeball party for food and drink specials with JP behind the bar.

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO | Tracy McCarthy and Jimmy Rando get ready to throw in unison while Tramesa Overstreet comes in from behind.

 

ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO | The adult and kid winning teams! Front row from left, Christopher Ward, Lila Notley, Tucker Ward, Nate Sanwald, Ari Waife, AJ Rando, and Gabriel Torrealba. Back row from left, Elijah Davidson, Valentina Torraelba, Craig Wood, Kathy Lynch, Lisa Krekeler, Anthony Montella, Kyle Walsh, and Anthony Rando.

 

