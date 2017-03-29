Where in the World: Your neighbors on the go

In March, artist and Shelter Island resident Roz Dimon traveled to Tokyo to take part in “Urban Disaster and Art 9-11/3-11,” an international symposium at the City and Art Institute of Waseda University. The title of the symposium refers to both the date of the terrorist attacks on New York City in September 2001 and the date of the earthquake and massive tsunami that devastated Japan in March of 2011.

Roz described the symposium as a real “East-West exchange and eye opener!” During her trip, she posed with the Reporter in front of a store whose name translated essentially means “$1 or less.”

“I loved the shared pop sensibilities of America and Tokyo!” Roz wrote us in an email. “After talking about 9/11 and 3/11 at Waseda University, I found time, of course, to find the real bargains! (the package in hand are 99 cent garden gloves for husband James :)”

