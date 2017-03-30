Weekly Calendar: March 30 — April 7, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

“Curtains,” a musical mystery comedy by Rupert Holmes, Fred Ebb and John Kander performed by the students of Shelter Island School. 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Shows also March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m., April 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, call (631) 749-0302.

Mashomack’s Nestbox Trail and the Eastern Bluebird, a presentation on efforts to bring bluebirds back to the East End. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Pre-register at (631) 749-4219.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Deadline, for changes to listings in the Shelter Island Reporter directory. Email them to [email protected] or call (631) 749-1000 and leave a message at extension 26.

Friday Night Dialogues, author Tom Clavin discusses his book “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and the Wickedest Town in the American West.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Basketball Clinic, with Peter Miedema for grades 2 to 6. Meets Saturdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., school gymnasium. Sponsored by Shelter Island Recreation Basketball. Free for Island residents. (631) 749-0978

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Deadline for applications for spring 2017 grants, from Shelter Island Educational Foundation, shelterislandfoundation.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Shelter Island Women’s Club meeting, noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker occupational therapist June Shatken presents simple ways to protect your joints. All are welcome. A monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the food pantry appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

“Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a yoga class to raise money for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) to help Syrian children. Sponsored by Shelter Island School National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman. 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion Hall. Dawn Hedberg leads. Donation $15 adults, $10 students. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Bring mat, water and yoga block if possible. Offered Wednesdays through April 26 (no class April 12). For details call Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

Celebrity Chef dinner, by Marie Eiffel of Marie Eiffel Market. Seared tuna, wild salmon fish stew, French baguettes, and for dessert, assorted cream puffs. 6 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. Reserve at (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Friday Night Dialogues, “Poetry Nation… Poets Look for America,” a reading by members of the Shelter Island Poetry Project in honor of April as National Poetry Month. 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042 to register.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 31: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 4: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library starting April 5. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays (begins April 6) with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

