Happy retirement, Linda Klenawicus, you will be missed

Linda Klenawicus retired as a police clerk for the Shelter Island Police Department this month after 29 years on the job.

We asked to speak with Ms. Klenawicus, but she declined the invitation. Those who knew Linda and worked with her were not as shy.

Police Chief Jim Read: “Linda was an extremely dedicated and tireless asset to the police department. Her institutional knowledge of the agency and its operation will be surely missed. We wish her the best of luck for a long and healthy retirement.”

Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg: “It was a pleasure and honor to work with someone who [brought] such tremendous loyalty, integrity and strong work ethics to our department. Not only was Linda a fellow employee, but I consider her a true friend. While Linda will be missed, she leaves us structurally intact, organized and ready to continue our work and proceed forward serving our community. I can only wish her and her family the best in her well deserved retirement, and again thank her for all her support over the years.”

Archer Brown, who put together the police blotter for 16 years for the Reporter: “Linda always had the reports ready for me — not to mention the good coffee — and was very willing and professional in answering my sometimes bothersome questions. She certainly helped me do my job for those 16 years.”

Comments

comments