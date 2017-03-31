Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Don’t cut Coast Guard

To the Editor:

For all of us on eastern Long Island who “go down to the sea in ships,” commercial and recreational fishermen, sailors, yachtsmen, family boaters and commercial captains, please be aware that the present administration’s budget calls for a $1 billion cut in the Coast Guard budget for 2018.

The Coast Guard is the smallest of the military branches but punches way above its weight, especially on issues of importance to the Trump administration, including illegal immigration, protecting U.S. borders and drug interdiction.

For example, the Coast Guard seized 144.8 metric tons of cocaine in 2015 alone. It guards the entire American coastline, 96,000 miles, with a total force of 56,000 — just over the size of the New York City Police Department.

Write, visit or call U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, (202) 225-3826, and tell him you want the Coast Guard budget left uncut. And mention that while he’s at it, we can even get more border protection for our taxpayer buck by raising the Coast Guard budget.

For all of us who have always felt safer on the water because we know the Coast Guard is Semper Paratus, (“Always Ready,” the motto of the Coast Guard) now is the time to make your voice heard to preserve their readiness.

PETER VIELBIG

Shelter Island Bay Constable

Thank you, Len

To the Editor:

I was both surprised and saddened to learn that School Superintendent Len Skuggevick is leaving our school (“Skuggevik leaving school district,” March 23.)

In my 30 years of teaching fire prevention to the students, Len was the only superintendent to attend and stay for a full fire safety class. He is also the only superintendent to allow me to start teaching the classes to the high school students.

Len was always concerned about the safety of his students and I will always thank him for his efforts in fire safety.

MICHAEL JOHNSON

Shelter Island

Poetic petals

To the Editor:

I love my wonderful hometown paper for many reasons, but your crocuslike editorial on spring (“The springing of the year,” March 23) really warms my heart with its fearless quoting of Emily Dickinson.

I’d also like to throw some extra poetic petals in your direction for noting that “spring is … the season that requires patience to appreciate.” You are channeling the great John Ashbery, whose poem “Alcove” begins: “Is it possible that spring could be/once more approaching? We forget each time/what a mindless business it is …”

April is National Poetry Month, fittingly enough, and on Friday, April 7 the Shelter Island Poetry Project will be at the library with “POETRY NATION … Poets look for America,” a terrific poetry roadtrip across America celebrating a decade of Poetry Project readings.

Now more than ever, we all need poetry in our lives. Your editorial is a great start! See you at the library, April 7.

BLISS MOREHEAD

Founder and curator of the Shelter Island Poetry Project

Flimsy argument

To the Editor:

I take issue with your flimsy argument against Michelle d’Arcambal’s objections to the headlines you chose for her letters. To remain fair, impersonal and unbiased, the headlines ought to reference the content of the letter and not be a characterization of the writer, the writers tone, ideology or politics. I believe you owe her an apology.

VIRGINIA GERARDI

Shelter Island

Correction required

To the Editor:

In this paper’s March 20 online edition, the “This Week in Shelter Island History” column reported that the Apollo 1 launch pad fire killed astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Eisele and Walter Cunningham. In fact these brave men did not die in that ill-fated fire.

The astronauts who did in fact perish were: Lieutenant Colonel Virgil (Gus) Grissom, Lieutenant Colonel Edward H. White and Lieutenant Commander Roger B. Chaffee.

Wally Schirra lived a full life until May 2007, Donn Eisele until December 1987, Walter Cunningham, born in 1932, is still alive and according to his website is currently available for speaking engagements.

All of these men served our country in the most courageous way.

PAMELA ADLER

Shelter Island

The post has been changed online to correct the story. — Ed.

