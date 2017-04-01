Passover seders in Greenport

Members of Congregation Tifereth Israel, their guests, and visitors to the North Fork are invited to participate in the synagogue’s Passover seders, held traditionally on the first and second nights of the eight-day holiday. This year, the seders will be held on Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11. Rabbi Gadi Capela, spiritual leader of the synagogue, will lead the seder service on both nights in the community room of the synagogue in Greenport beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremonial portion of the Passover observance retells the story of the Exodus in which the ancient Israelites were freed from slavery in Egypt. Jews throughout the world have celebrated Passover for more than 3,000 years, recalling this story of religious freedom that is as meaningful today as it was in the time of the Pharaohs, the Congretation said in a news release. The ceremony will be followed by a festive dinner, catered by Nassau Kosher Meats and Kitchen from East Meadow.

The seder follows an order of service prescribed in a special prayer book, called a haggadah, which tells the story, explains the symbols, addresses the issue of slavery, reflects on the beauty of freedom, and expresses gratitude to God for life’s many blessings.

Among the symbolic foods served at the seder is a mixture called haroset, made from chopped apples, nuts, wine and spices, which symbolizes the mortar that the Jewish slaves made for bricks in Egypt. Matza is served as a reminder of the hastily prepared un-risen bread made by the Jews as they fled from Egypt across the desert. A roasted lamb bone is a reminder of the sacrifice that spared the Jewish children from God’s plague. Salt water represents tears, and horseradish the bitterness of slavery, but parsley and eggs symbolize rebirth.

The dinner will feature traditional foods associated with the holiday, such as chicken soup with matza balls, homemade gefilte fish, roasted brisket, potato pudding, and fruit and nut desserts.

The cost is $60 per person, no charge for children 12 and under. Reservations are required by calling Elaine Goldman at (631) 765-3504.

Congregation Tifereth Israel is located at 519 Fourth Street in Greenport.The synagogue is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

