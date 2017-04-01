What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Jean Brechter immediately knew last week’s mystery photo (see below) was the clubhouse of the Shelter Island Yacht Club. She should — she’s been a member of the club since 1949, she told us when she phoned.

Jean added that the Island club is one of the oldest on the eastern seaboard.

Georgiana Ketcham emailed us with the correct answer and Chris Conklin and Nancy Brautman DeMarco were correct on our Facebook page.

Amy Carey wrote that Bridget Carey, 9, identified the photo correctly.

Sarah Gavan phoned to tell us that it was the clubhouse, adding this “was the first time I ever got one of these. I’m thrilled.”

We are too, Sarah.

