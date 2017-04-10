Rumors that have swirled for months about Sweet Tomato’s being for sale have now been confirmed with news that a deal to buy the restaurant in the Heights closed sometime in mid-March.

Jimmi Rando, whose family ran the Italian eatery for years, disclosed that it had been sold, but had no information on the buyer.

Peter McCracken of the Corcoran Group, who handled the sale, said the purchaser was from off-Island, but that the people who will be operating the restaurant aren’t the purchasers.

The management of the restaurant is also from off-Island, Mr. McCracken said.

He didn’t disclose a sale price, but said he expected the new owners would be opening by Memorial Day. Whether the new owners will continue to operate it as an Italian restaurant or take it in another direction also isn’t being disclosed yet.

“I really don’t know who’s running it,” Mr. McCracken said.

