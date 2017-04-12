In a brief special meeting Monday night, Board of Education members agreed on language they want included in advertisements for the Shelter Island School’s next superintendent.

Much of the language is based on suggestions made by parents and other community members during a forum in late March.

Advertisements will be place in “Education Week;” included in recruitment letters and online postings on AASA.org, the School Superintendents Association; and the New York State Council of School Superintendents and its online listings at NYSCOSS.org.

Those were the sources recommended to the district by consultants at School Leadership, LLC of Malverne.

The firm was the same one that guided the board to Dr. Michael Hynes who was superintendent from 2011 through 2014.

The language to be included in the advertisements is to read:

“The successful candidate will be:

• A proven leader, with strengths in the areas of curriculum and instruction, who utilizes a collaborative leadership approach capitalizing on the strengths of parents, students, staff and the community

• A hands-on educator who is visible in the school and in the community, participating wherever possible in school and community events

• A people person who utilizes multiple venues for effective communications with the board and all school district stakeholders

• A visionary leader who is able to effectively guide a short- and long-term strategic planning for the school district

• A strong leader and decision maker who brings transparency to the decision-making process”

Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik leaves the district in early August when his three-year contract expires.

The Board of Education hopes to have a new superintendent in place by the start of the 2017-18 school year in September.

