Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Christopher Carey of Shelter Island reported that a deer ran out of the woods in South Ferry Hills mid-afternoon on April 7, striking his vehicle and causing minor damage to a front quarter panel.

SUMMONS

Rachel L. Rushforth-Worrell of Peconic was ticketed on Marwaring Road on April 6 for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Police officers also issued verbal warnings to six drivers last week.

OTHER REPORTS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four automated alarm calls last week that proved to be false. Twice on April 6, the SIFD was called to a Menantic house where the alarm was tripped by workers sanding in the basement. Later, a defective smoke alarm at a Center residence triggered an automated call; and on April 8, fumes from varnish being applied at a Hay Beach residence set off the fire alarm there.

A crew got a South Ferry boat ready when a caller headed to Southampton Hospital around 3 a.m. on April 4 requested special transport off the Island; emergency medical services were not required.

A Center caller reported a suspicious vehicle on April 4; police patrolled the area but did not find a vehicle matching the description given by the caller.

On April 5: A dispute, domestic in nature, was reported; a dog that showed up on a Center yard was returned to its home by a police officer, who advised the owner of the town’s dog leash and license laws; a Menantic caller requested extra patrols after a person working at his house quit without notice; and an officer gave the fifth D.A.R.E. lesson to 5th and 7th graders at the Shelter Island School.

A caller reported on April 7 that drivers have been ignoring the “road closed” sign on School Street; police observed traffic at the sign during peak use but found no violations.

Later, for the second week in a row, a Longview resident complained to police about dirt bikes being driven on public roads in the neighborhood. An officer responded and found no one actively riding a dirt bike, but notified an adult at a residence where dirt bikes are present that they may not be driven on public roadways. Later, an officer investigated a report of a person causing a disturbance in the Center

On April 9, a police officer conducted a well-being check, and an officer on patrol around 8 p.m. noticed porch lights going on and off at a Menantic residence. The owner said the lights were malfunctioning and were scheduled for repair.

Later, a Center caller reported that a neighbor had been running a loud generator for over two hours. The homeowner said power was out and that PSEG had been called; he turned off the generator in consideration of his neighbor’s complaint.

An officer on foot patrol in the Heights around midnight on April 9 heard an alarm sounding in a residence, but all lights were off and the doors were secure. No contact information was available for the home, which is under new ownership. The day tour was advised to followup in the morning.

An officer responding to an automated burglary alarm at an unoccupied West Neck residence on April 10 determined that strong wind may have caused a door to blow open. The caretaker was notified.

A caller reported that a chain saw may have fallen off the back of his pickup truck on April 10 somewhere in the Heights.

Work on electric lines required the closing of New York Avenue at various times last week, disrupting through traffic. Residents were permitted access to their homes.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week; three cases on April 6, and one case each on April 4, 8 and 10.

