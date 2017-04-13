What’s Happening: April 13, 2017

MUSIC AT THE MANOR

The Slocan Ramblers are Canada’s young bluegrass band to watch. The group performs two shows in Sylvester Manor’s Living Room on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Rooted in bluegrass tradition, fearlessly creative, and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, the Slocans have quickly become a leading light of Canada’s roots music scene. They have built on their reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and their uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.

Tickets are $25. To reserve, visit sylvestermanor.org.

ON THE HUNT

The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. sharp. The hunt will be at Firefighters’ Field, at Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8 will be divided into different age groups; prizes will be awarded for most eggs colllected. The rain date is Easter Sunday, April 16.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FAIR

The East End Counselors Association will hold its annual College Fair on Wednesday, April 26 at the Westhampton Beach High School in Westhampton. Representatives from over 140 colleges will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their schools.

Financial aid information will also be available. The program will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. to accommodate student athletes.

High school sophomores and juniors from the East End, as well as their parents and counselors, are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact your school’s guidance department.

COMMUNITY CHORUS

The first rehearsal of the Shelter Island Community Chorus will be Wednesday, April 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Rehearsal will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and the Community Chorus concert will take place on Sunday, June 18. All new members are welcome. For more information, call Jack Monaghan at (631) 749-3216.

BAKELESS BAKE SALE

The American Legion Auxiliary of Mitchell Post #281 will be gathering at the legion on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. to assemble the mailing for the organization’s “Bakeless Bake Sale.” Volunteers are always appreciated.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARDS DINNER

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business of the Year awards dinner on Friday, April 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. The honorees are J.W. Piccozzi and Marie Eiffel Market. Tickets are $100 per person, $1,000 for a table of 10. The ticket price includes open bar, appetizers, a three-course dinner, and music. Ticket prices cover the cost of the event only. The Business of the Year awards dinner is a new event and is not a fundraiser.

SPRING AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve is offering programs for nature lovers this month. Call the program office at (631) 749-4219 to register or for further information.

Mashomack’s “Earth Day Celebration” is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will combine exploration of a few special places in Mashomack with a hands-on project to help protect the land and waters.

On Sunday, April 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. it’s “Birding for Beginners.” Know the difference between cardinals and blue jays, but not much else? Like the outdoors and enjoy learning new things?

Learn how to focus binoculars, use a bird guide and gather clues to identify birds with Mashomack’s Tom Damiani who will lead this walk. It is designed for people looking for beginning tips, or those who want to improve their current knowledge. Please bring binoculars.

GET GROWING —

DAFFODIL TIME IS HERE!

The Garden Club of Shelter Island celebrates over 20 years of Daffodil Shows with its 2017 show on Saturday, April 22 at Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center from 2 to 5 p.m. The show was founded by the late Alice Fiske of Sylvester Manor. Nine American Daffodil Society judges from around the country will be present to determine winners.

This year, the Garden Club has added a class to the Daffodil Show for the public called “My Favorite Daffodil.”

The club hopes residents will join and perhaps win a blue ribbon. Entries will be accepted on Friday, April 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. Judges will be on hand to help identify your beauty.

YOGA FOR PEACE

Shelter Island National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman are hosting “Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” yoga classes to raise money and awareness for the children of Syria. All proceeds will be donated to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

Classes meet Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. through April 26 at the American Legion. Yoga instructor Dawn Hedberg is donating her services for this beginner level class focusing on alignment and breathing.

Bring a mat, water and, if you have one, a yoga block. All levels welcome. Suggested donation $15 adult and $10 student per session.

For information call NHS advisor Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

GREAT DECISIONS IS BACK

“Great Decisions” at the Shelter Island Public Library in 2016 was one of the most successful programs the library has hosted, thanks to enthusiastic support and knowledgable facilitators.

Great Decisions 2017 is now on the horizon. The first of eight montly sessions will be held at the library on Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The topic will be “The Future of Europe.” The facilitator for the evening will be Paul Martin. Last year’s facilitator, Kirk Ressler, will return in May.

The program continues monthly with the dates and disccusion topics from May through November listed below. All sessions will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

May 25: Trade and Politics

June 29: Conflict in the South China Seas

July 27: Saudi Arabia in Transition

August 31: U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum

September 28: Latin America’s Political Pendulum

October 26: Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan

November 30: Nuclear Security

To learn more about the topics, visit greatdecisions.org.

A program sign-up sheet is available at the circulation desk. If you would like a program book, the cost is $25 payable at the time of the order. A shared copy may be read at the library.

For information contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sign your child up now for a summer of discovery at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Sylvester Manor offers Youth Programs for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) between July 3 and August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Along with engaging in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare and cook dishes using the produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

Space is limited. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

